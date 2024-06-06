I don't need to fit into his shoes. I need to find a pair of shoes that fit me well: Vedanta’s Priya A Hebbar
Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson HZL, leads from the front by being hands-on in zinc mines at Udaipur. She drives change, promotes women in mining, and focuses on ESG goals.
Hindustan Zinc (HZL)’s scion, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, is an unusual leader. She likes to be hands-on with what she does, whether it is spending long hours working from the underground mines of HZL or being an active parent to her nine-year-old daughter.