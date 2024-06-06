Hindustan Zinc (HZL)’s scion, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, is an unusual leader. She likes to be hands-on with what she does, whether it is spending long hours working from the underground mines of HZL or being an active parent to her nine-year-old daughter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest episode of Mint Rollin’ with the Boss featured Hebbar, Chairperson HZL and Non Executive Director, Vedanta, who was driven around Udaipur by the Mint team. Udaipur is a city that boasts of significant deposits of lead, copper and zinc, and is also home to India’s largest silver producing mine. HZL governs about 75 per cent of the growing zinc market in India and is headquartered in this city of lakes. The oldest Zinc mine, Zawar, is located about one kilometre under the ground and is managed by HZL.

Leading from the front Hebbar is known as a leader who drives change. She has changed the perception that one has about mines – of being dark, dingy spaces where one would feel suffocated. In fact, she is a hands-on leader who spends a lot of her working hours inside the zinc mines at Udaipur, which is the hub for HZL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I like to be hands-on. I spent a lot of time going underground, being with the individuals there because that’s where the ideas come and the energy comes. The way technology and innovation has evolved is unbelievable. You have Wifi down there, so you could have meetings down there. Everything is so well controlled, well organised, the lighting, you know the air, just everything," said Hebbar.

She was pulled into the family business in 2011, when her father Anil Agarwal, decided to appoint her to the board of Cairns India, the oil and gas company of the empire. As a fresh psychology and Film Studies graduate, Hebbar was busy planning a life that revolved around music, among other things.

“In 2011-12, I turn on the news and in front of me I saw an announcement that Priya Agarwal has become a board member of Cairns India, our oil and gas company and I was in shock. This was not part of my life plan at all. I called my father and said what have you done? I am not an oil and gas person, what value will I add," she said. Her father just asked her to start going to the office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So, this change in plans to join the family business proved to be a big challenge for two reasons – first, she was a woman trying to make room for herself in the mining business, which is traditionally a male domain and secondly, she was trying to step into the ‘big’ shoes of her father, Anil Agarwal, who is considered to be the metal king of India.

Shocked and apprehensive, she wondered if she would be able to fill her father’s shoes. She recalls the day of her first board meeting where as a young girl, she felt intimidated by the other experienced members who were present in the meeting room.

“A lot of what they were saying was flying above my head and I was scared. But what was funny and what made me a little bit more scared was that the moment I entered, the company secretary came running to me and she said, Priya, we’re so excited that you have joined the board and the kind of ideas you will bring being the Chairman’s daughter will be unparalleled to anybody else." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But, that was nearly a decade and a half ago. Just in April of this year, she was picked to join World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders Class of 2024. The forum comprises of under 40 individuals from diverse backgrounds selected for vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change in the world.

Driving change: Spotlight on ESG and women Hindustan Zinc has a strong representation of women in a male dominated industry. Today, 20 percent of their staff across different companies is women. This figure is at par with global statistics for the industry. The company has a goal for 30 per cent and then 50 per cent.

“Hindustan Zinc was the first company to have women underground. Today, our mines are led by women. And these are women who could not imagine they would be doing what they are doing today. Women from Rajasthan are driving light motor vehicles, big vehicles, doing heavy forklifts, heavy lifting. The first all-women rescue team of India is at Hindustan zinc and now the second one is being trained," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second area where Hebbar has left her mark is the space of ESG, which is gaining importance the world over. For a mining company to score on ESG goals is a big achievement. “HZL set up a ESG committee in 2019-2020. Three of our big operations should achieve net zero carbon by 2030. And, before 2050, 100 per cent of all of our operations will achieve net zero carbon. We have a silver refinery in Pant Nagar, which is already run 100 per cent on renewables. So, the silver that we produce is 100 per cent Green silver," she further added.

India has a goal to be net zero by 2070 and the mining sector has a major role to play in this energy transition as you need 3 billion tonnes of metal to do that. We are a land rich in minerals and metals – we just need to ensure that the metals are being produced in the country in an eco-friendly manner.

How the seed was sown Her story of resilience started when as a young seven-year-old girl, she had relocated to London with her family. Her parents were busy trying to set up the business as we see it today so they enrolled her in a weekly boarding school. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“No one wanted to sit next to me. There were girls who used to look at me. I was bullied and treated in ways that I couldn’t imagine being treated. The UK was very different then and I was perhaps the only brown girl that those girls had ever seen. My father told me two things. One, to succeed I have to find comfort in discomfort. And two, if I need to be looked at in a positive light in a new country like that, I have to be 25 per cent better than everybody is in everything that I do," she recalls.

Those words formed the base for what she would shape up into in the future. Talking about the India growth story, she said: “Today, I want women to dominate in a male dominated industry like mining. India has so much talent. The women can do anything. They just need the opportunity. I want this to become a country that has equal opportunity for all."

When asked if she feels under pressure that she has her father’s big shoes to fill, Hebbar says: “Over time, I have realised that I don't need to fit into his shoes. I need to find a pair of shoes that fit me well." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life beyond the workplace On the personal front, Hebbar married her high school sweetheart, Akarsh, at the age of 22 and they have a nine-year-old daughter now. But their love story had a lot of ‘Two States’ in it. “I met my husband when we were just 16 and shared a common love for animal welfare. There was a lot of resistance from both sides when we decided to get married. From our side, there was a cultural difference that he is from a professional family. From his side of the family, being from Mangalore, they were very focused on education. They said that there was no way their son can get married until he finished his MBA, and did his PHD. It took some time, but it finally worked out.

Today, she is at the helm of affairs at India’s second largest Zinc producer and third largest silver producer. How does she manage to keep the work-life balance? She and her husband co-parent their child. “Actually, I don't like the term work life balance. Of course, you have to create barriers. I try my best to ensure that daughter time is daughter time, and work time is work time. And within that, everyone in the ecosystem is happy and flourishing. Akarsh is an absolutely hands-on father. We coordinate our timings and travel. I think you have to find your purpose and ensure that your life is surrounded by things that don’t overburden you," she said.

“When my daughter Mahi was born, the first thing that came to my mind was that I need to be the woman that I want her to be. I want her to be better than me. I want her to see me work, I want her to see me thrive. I want her to see me do and pursue what I want to pursue because I want her to have the freedom to choose and do whatever she wants to do," she further said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hebbar is part of a close-knit family and shares strong ties with her parents. Speaking about her relationship with her mother, she said: “My mother is my best friend. She is my go to for everything. She is that person who I am inspired by. Everything that my father is today, I would give 70-80 percent of that to my mother."

She went on to speak about her father and called her relationship ‘unique’. She said: “We never had too much of a conversation for the first 16-18 years of my life. There was no scolding, no constant preaching. He was there for advice as and when I needed it. But he always liked me to figure out my solutions myself. I have seen in front of me what that man has gone through the turmoil that he has gone through and just observing all of that has made me a lot of who I am today."

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!