‘I hope you die…’: What ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told senior exec Jay Puri | A look at his temper tantrums

Jensen Huang, the former chief executive officer of Nvidia, has come under the spotlight following his departure from the company earlier this week. A recent report has now shed light on his alleged behaviour inside the office, including an incident in which he zeroed in on Jay Puri, Nvidia’s then-executive vice president of worldwide field operations, in front of at least 30 company executives.

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Huang zeroes in on top executive: What we know According to The New York Post, the incident occurred in February 2025, when the former Nvidia boss told Puri at a closed-door meeting with over 30 employees, "I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse," and added, "I hope you die and put us all out of our misery." Puri reportedly listened to this sudden attack in silence.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Jensen Huang reportedly say to Jay Puri? ⌵ At a closed-door meeting in February 2025, Huang reportedly told Puri, “I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse,” and, “I hope you die and put us all out of our misery.” 2 When did Jensen Huang’s reported confrontation with Jay Puri take place? ⌵ The reported confrontation took place in February 2025 during a meeting attended by more than 30 Nvidia employees. Puri was then overseeing sales and business development operations. 3 Why did Jensen Huang reportedly yell at Jay Puri? ⌵ The reason for Huang’s reported outburst toward Puri remains unclear. The article says Puri listened in silence and that attendees were shocked by the remarks. 4 What other workplace outbursts were attributed to Jensen Huang? ⌵ The report described Huang harshly criticizing employees in meetings, throwing a water bottle at a senior executive and kicking an executive out of a meeting after accusing him of smirking. 5 How did Jensen Huang’s reported management style affect Nvidia employees? ⌵ Sources said employees lived in fear of Huang’s outbursts and that he often delivered harsh verbal criticism in front of colleagues. More than 60 of Nvidia’s top executives reportedly reported directly to him.

At the time, Puri was overseeing the company's sales and business development operations. Since then, he has transitioned to the role of a senior adviser at Nvidia. However, it remains unclear why Huang yelled at one of the company's top executives.

One of the sources told The New York Post, "It’s very typical for Jensen to yell at people, but when he said that specific thing to Jay, it was extremely tense and quiet," and added, "Everybody was a little bit shocked."

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Jensen Huang's temper tantrums inside the office The report also suggests that Huang was prone to wild outbursts at the office. While the 63-year-old chip magnate presented himself as an affable, laid-back public figure, often appearing in black leather jackets and discussing his humble beginnings in interviews, his reported personality inside the office was completely different.

Citing sources, the report added that he often dressed down employees cruelly. In one instance, he even hurled a water bottle at a top executive in a fit of rage.

While the former Nvidia boss continued with his amicable and laid-back image, pushing relentlessly to grow the company's business, his employees reportedly lived in constant fear of him, since Huang would subject executives to harsh verbal criticism during lengthy meetings, often in front of their colleagues.

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In another instance, during a tense, three-hour meeting in 2025, he directed harsh words towards a senior sales leader with nearly 40 staffers in attendance. Huang allegedly told the senior sales leader, "You don’t know 'd...' about my business."

In yet another instance, he reportedly kicked an executive out of the room, who was attending the meeting with Huang for the first time, accusing the executive of mocking him. Huang said, "Are you smirking at me? I see nothing but dead faces … Get out!"

Further, company insiders said the confrontation with Puri and his harsh remarks towards the sales leader were part of a pattern with Huang, who oversaw a distinctive management arrangement in which more than 60 of Nvidia’s top executives reported directly to him. A source said that the former CEO's outbursts were infamously known inside the company, with some employees expressing surprise that they had not leaked before his ‘downfall’.

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The developments come at a time when Huang is facing intense scrutiny following reports that he was involved in two extramarital affairs, one of which was with a Chinese businesswoman who was an alleged spy for the country's Ministry of State Security, an allegation yet to be proven.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.