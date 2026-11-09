‘I take full responsibility’: Full text of Jensen Huang’s letter to Nvidia employees admitting affair with Chinese spy

Nvidia on Sunday announced that its board has launched a probe into whether CEO Jensen Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. This comes after Huang, amid growing media reports of his close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman, admitted to the affair in a message to employees.

In his letter, 63-year-old Huang said he had been unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility" for his actions.

Jensen Huang’ email to employees I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.

To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

To my colleagues at Nvidia, including those I have worked alongside for decades, our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to Nvidia and will work to earn back your confidence.

Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.

What Nvidia board said The Nvidia board, while announcing an independent investigation “in light of recent reporting,” threw its weight behind Huang.

Also Read | Nvidia launches investigation into CEO over affair with alleged Chinese spy

“The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate,” the statement by the board said.

Did Chinese honeytrap Jensen Huang? The New York Times was the first to report that US intelligence agencies had discovered that Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based Chinese business executive. US intelligence determined that she was recruited to spy on behalf of China and was feeding information directly to Beijing.

In late October, Huang told Bloomberg that his relationship and interactions with Alice Huang were related to Megaspeed and were "completely normal and not unusual".