‘I want the family to have a war chest to do things outside Dabur’

We are focussing on growing our existing categories where we are market leaders. We are market leaders in zinc batteries, Duracell is (market leader) in alkaline. We are putting up a plant to fight Duracell in the alkaline space. We will be spending money in advertising for the lighting businesses and we are looking to grow the third category—which is flashlights and rechargeable torches. For the next 12 months, we are going to focus on that. Bain will advise us on the new categories we should get into. We’ve already spent close to ₹ 1,000 crore on acquiring the company; so, we will be investing whatever the business needs. We believe that in three years’ time, it will be a very profitable business.