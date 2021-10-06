Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote a short memo to his employees on the occasion of the 10th death anniversary of Steve Jobs, the co-founder of one of the biggest brands in the world. Cook explained how, even after 10 years, Steve Jobs has been touching lives with the company's product line-up.

Cook also shared a tweet, remembering Steve Jobs and quoted the iconic businessman. In his tweet, Cook said, “ ‘People with passion can change the world for the better.'— SJ. Hard to believe it’s been 10 years. Celebrating you today and always."

In his memo, Cook also showed excitement for the company's future plans and wished that Steve was there to see what's in store for the company.

Steve Jobs died in October 2011 at the age of 56. He stepped down as CEO just two months before his death and had also appointed Tim Cook as the new CEO.

On Steve Jobs' death anniversary, Apple replaced its homepage with a tribute to Jobs and published a letter from Jobs’s family.

Here's what Jobs said in his memo (courtesy: Bloomberg News):

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Steve’s passing. It’s a moment to celebrate his life and to reflect on the extraordinary legacy he left behind.

Steve believed that “people with passion can change the world for the better." That’s the philosophy that inspired him to create Apple. And it lives in us today.

Steve was so many things: brilliant, funny, and wise, a husband, a father, a friend, and, of course, a visionary. He challenged us to see the world not for what it was, but for what it could be. And he helped so many people, myself included, see the same potential in ourselves. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him.

This year, as much as any other, we’re reminded of the profound impact our products have on the world. I feel so lucky that we spend our days creating wildly innovative tools that connect people, inspire them to think differently, and empower them to make their own dent in the universe, too. It’s one of the many gifts that Steve gave to all of us.

I wish Steve were here to see the way his spirit lives on in all of your amazing work. But most of all, I wish he could see what you do next. Steve once said that his proudest achievements were the ones that were yet to come. He spent every day imagining a future that no one else could see and working relentlessly to bring his vision to life.

Steve was a singular figure, but he taught us all how to soar. I miss him, and I will cherish him always.

Tim

