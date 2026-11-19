"If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money," billionaire Elon Musk said, expressing regret over the more than $400 million he reportedly spent backing Republican candidates who failed to secure victories in key US states in the midterm elections.

Musk's spending, which focused heavily on Texas, failed to deliver the expected electoral gains for Republicans. The party lost its Senate seat in the state after more than three decades, while Democrats also won the governor's race.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk acknowledged that his political spending had yielded little return.

"I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it," he said, according to a Business Insider report.

He added that the election results demonstrated that money alone could not determine the outcome of US elections.

Elon Musk says he is 'not MAGA' Musk, who had backed US President Donald Trump's second presidential bid, also distanced himself from the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement associated with the Republican leader.

"I'm not sure what MAGA means... if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that," the world's richest man said, according to the BBC.

Democrats were able to flip multiple seats in both Senate and House of Representatives including winning traditional Republican seats -- thus taking control of the US Congress.

According to the BBC, Musk had spent at least $45 million supporting Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton in Texas. His companies, Tesla and SpaceX, are headquartered in the state.

Musk says he would have spent differently The billionaire acknowledged that he would have approached his political spending differently if given another opportunity. "If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money," he said at the summit.

Musk also described newly elected Texas Governor Gina Hinojosa as "quite moderate", expressing confidence about the state's future under her leadership.

"I don't think she's a far-left governor. And based on everything I've heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with Gina as governor," he said.

Meanwhile, Musk has received invitations to relocate his companies from Texas to Florida, a state where Republicans retained their position in the midterm elections.

His comments came as a Democratic wins could have implications for him and his businesses.

Democrats have suggested an investigation into SpeceX, as the company received approximately $10 billion in new government contracts since Trump was re-elected.

Democrats are also less enthusiastic about data centres. The newly elected Gerogia governor -- a Democrat -- has promised to limit the rollout of massive buildings as well as the tax relief companies get to built them. SpaceX has data centres in the now Democratic controlled state.

Musk had earlier vowed to cut political spending This is not the first time Musk has expressed reservations about his political expenditure.