Harvey Jones, the newly appointed Chairman of Nvidia’s board, has made it clear that the AI chip company has no plans to bring back its ousted CEO Jensen Huang. Jones, who has served on Nvidia's board since 1993, was named the company's first-ever board ​chair after Huang’s resignation on November 12. He also said the board had hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help find a new CEO.

Who could be the next Nvidia CEO? The names of Rene Haas, the CEO of Arm Holdings, Nvidia’s interim CEO Colette Kress, Jensen Huang's daughter Madison Huang, along with several other top tech executives, have been making the rounds as potential candidates to lead the second-most valuable company in the world.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why does Jeff Bezos think Nvidia should choose an internal CEO? ⌵ Bezos said Nvidia is too complex for an outsider to lead successfully, arguing that hiring an external CEO should be a last resort. 2 Is Nvidia considering outside candidates for its next CEO? ⌵ Yes. Nvidia has said it will consider both internal executives and external candidates, although Bezos has urged the board to look within the company. 3 Who is leading Nvidia while it searches for a permanent CEO? ⌵ Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. 4 Who is helping Nvidia find its next CEO? ⌵ Nvidia has hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help identify a permanent CEO. The board says it wants to find the right person rather than rush the appointment. 5 Will Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang has said he would return if the board believed it was in the company’s best interests. However, board chairman Harvey Jones said the board does not intend to reinstate him as CEO.

Also Read | Nvidia Board chairman says no intention to rehire Jensen Huang

As Nvidia continues its search for the next CEO, Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, has urged the chipmaker to look within to find its new leader.

Why Bezos wants an insider to lead Nvidia Speaking at the Semafor conference in Silicon Valley on Tuesday, Bezos said the Nvidia board should keep its focus within the company. "If you don't bring Jensen back, I would not hire an outsider. Nvidia is too complicated," he said.

"I think outside CEOs in complex companies have a vanishingly small chance of succeeding," Bezos added. "And so I would always think that's a last resort."

Also Read | Jensen Huang’s daughter Madison draws attention amid Nvidia succession talk

Nvidia, which was founded in 1993, has been led by only one person in the 33 years of its operations - Jensen Huang- and unlike many big companies, the chip giant had no leadership transition plan in place.

Bezos, who stepped down as CEO in 2021, also said that Nvidia's situation was different from Amazon's leadership transition. The 62-year-old pointed out that his departure from Amazon was the result of a “multi-year planned transition.”

As uncertainty continues, several high-profile names, including Elon Musk and Donald Trump, have expressed their support for Huang getting a second chance to lead Nvidia. Trump had also suggested that Tim Cook, who recently stepped down as the CEO of Apple, would be 'a great candidate' to lead Nvidia. His Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, however, called for a "dramatic shakeup" at Nvidia and urged the company's board to hire its next CEO from outside.

Jensen Huang's resignation Huang, widely regarded as a public face of the AI boom, resigned after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and two with Nvidia employees.