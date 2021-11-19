IBM global chief Arvind Krishna bets big on India biz

Krishna reasoned that this partnership a "win-win" situation for all them. Nevertheless, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud cumulatively accounted for 61 per cent of the total spend on cloud services in the third quarter of 2021, according to market research firm, Statista. AWS was the most popular vendor in the cloud infrastructure services market at 32 per cent, followed by Azure with 21 per cent, and Google Cloud with eight per cent. IBM Cloud has much catching-up to do but analysts expect that the company will be able to gain more momentum, now that it has split its managed infrastructure business into a new company, leaving it to focus on consulting and software (of which, cloud is a major part).