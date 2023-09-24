ICICI Lombard appoints Sanjeev Mantri as MD and CEO1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Sanjeev Mantri appointed as Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Lombard from Dec 1, 2023, for 5 years or until retirement.
ICICI Lombard's Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Sanjeev Mantri, presently Executive Director of the Company, as Managing Director & CEO of the Company with effect from December 1, 2023 or the date of approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), whichever is later for the period of five (5) consecutive years or his date of retirement whichever is earlier.
