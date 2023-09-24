ICICI Lombard appoints Sanjeev Mantri as MD and CEO

Sanjeev Mantri appointed as Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Lombard from Dec 1, 2023, for 5 years or until retirement.

ICICI Lombard's Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Sanjeev Mantri, presently Executive Director of the Company, as Managing Director & CEO of the Company with effect from December 1, 2023 or the date of approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), whichever is later for the period of five (5) consecutive years or his date of retirement whichever is earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjeev Mantri, in a career spanning over 28 years, began his career with Bennett Coleman and Co., followed by key leadership positions at BNP Paribas.

Sanjeev Mantri has been with the ICICI Group for over 20 years beginning his career with ICICI Bank in 2003, where he led many businesses including Bank’s Small & Medium Enterprises Group and the Rural and Inclusive Banking Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

