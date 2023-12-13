‘Identify firms with a set of key metrics for high returns’
India will be one of the most vibrant capital markets in the world in the next five years, says Raamdeo Agrawal, the co-founder and chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
MUMBAI : Everywhere he goes, Raamdeo Agrawal, 67, is recognized. From security personnel at the airport to the janitor of a restroom, all want to approach him, take a photo with him. “They all watch (financial and stock market information on) YouTube. They have taken SIPs (systematic investment plans)," the co-founder and chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, one of India’s leading home-grown broking and mutual funds platforms, said in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of the firm’s 27th annual wealth creation study (2023).