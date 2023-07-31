‘IDFC First to focus on cash flow-based lending business’

What is your outlook on credit and deposit growth for FY24?

We guide the bank to grow at 22-24% on the loan book side. Our base is still very small. If you look at our base, the loan book is only Rs1.7 trillion. The Indian banking system’s aggregate loans are at about Rs150 trillion and, therefore, this is just the beginning for us. The retail book for our bank is about Rs97,000 crore, so growing at 24% in this large market is quite achievable. Besides, there are guard rails or more precise tools for cash flow-based lending due to the formalization of the Indian economy. Now we can see transactions and balance in the bank account. Credit bureaus have 600 million records. On the deposits side, we can grow 40% this year without having to increase interest rates in the current market environment.