‘If we do not evolve with the millennials, then we  are  dead’

As a youth-centric, millennial-focused brand, we know that stars keep changing for young people, and that’s why they like Dhillon. I was surprised to learn that all his shows were sold out, even in Hyderabad and Goa. I’ve never seen such a good response on our Instagram and Twitter pages when we ran contests around him, which have done well. Prior to this, we did another campaign which was ‘What Floats Your Boat’ with actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani around the second phase of the IPL in 2021.