IIFL Wealth & Asset Management elevates Anirudha Taparia, Anup Maheshwari as co-founders

IIFL Wealth & Asset Management elevates Anirudha Taparia, Anup Maheshwari as co-founders1 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Taparia is now designated co-founder of the wealth business, Maheshwari is co-founder of the asset management business.
NEW DELHI: IIFL Wealth & Asset Management has announced the appointment of Anirudha Taparia and Anup Maheshwari as co-founders of the company. While Taparia is now designated co-founder of the wealth business, Maheshwari is co-founder of the asset management business.
Anirudha Taparia has been with IIFL Wealth since 2012 and has more than two decades of experience in financial services.
According to the company, Taparia has been instrumental in building IIFL Wealth’s business across the globe and will continue to play an active role as board member on the board of IIFL Wealth Distribution Services Limited, a subsidiary of IIFL Wealth Management Ltd.
Anup Maheshwari has more than 25 years of work experience in the financial services sector. He joined IIFL Asset Management in 2018 and continues to identify innovative strategies to enhance overall quality of the investment process framework. Maheshwari will remain focused on building and maintaining high-performing teams, to grow the asset management business.
Karan Bhagat, founder, MD and CEO, IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, said, “Anirudha and Anup, epitomise our company’s entrepreneurial culture and have been instrumental in aligning the interests of our clients, stakeholders, and team. Our industry has immense growth potential and their domain depth, effective leadership skills, and strong connect with the industry, will ensure that IIFL Wealth & Asset Management not only maintains its leadership position in the industry but continues to be an orchestrator of positive change."
IIFL Wealth & Asset Management is a wealth and alternatives-focused asset management company. The firm is the investment and financial advisor to more than 6,800 families in the high net worth individual (HNI) and ultra HNI segments, with aggregate assets of more than ₹3.15 trillion under management.
Commenting on the elevation, Anirudha Taparia, co-founder and joint CEO, IIFL Wealth, said, “Over the years, we have carved a niche for ourselves in the wealth management space in India and emerged as the leading wealth and alternatives asset management company with a market cap of more than US$2 billion, besides being an employer of choice for talent."
Anup Maheshwari, co-founder and CIO, IIFL Asset Management, said, “We are fortunate to be part of an industry that has a long runway for growth. As a co-founder, I have an even greater responsibility towards our stakeholders and I look forward to the exciting journey ahead for the firm."