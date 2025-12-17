IIT Delhi graduate moved to US on H1-B visa in 2001, started own company after 7 years; now has a $2.3 billion net worth

Jyoti Bansal moved out of India with an engineering degree from IIT Delhi with a dream of becoming an entrepreneur in the US but quickly found out that you are not allowed to start a company while being on an H1-B visa.
From there, the journey to becoming a billionaire was never easy, a Forbes article that interviewed Bansal says.
At 21, Bansal told Forbes he hopped on a plane to California with nothing but a few hundred dollars and a big dream to become an entrepreneur. But getting a green card and starting a business required him to work first.
This prompted Jyoti Bansal to work for seven years as an engineer at three small enterprise tech companies, which sponsored his H1-B visa.
Jyoti Bansal finally got his hands on to the much-anticipated green card seven years later — a path to follow his passion to start a business.
That's when Bansal came up with AppDynamics in 2008 — a troubleshooting platform for complicated websites like Netflix, which made it easier for their engineers to reduce downtimes related to tech issues.
The entrepreneur scaled AppDynamics for more than a decade over six fundraising rounds after facing initial rejections and wanted to make it public when the company started making more than $200 million in revenue.
But instead, Bansal sold the platform for $3.7 billion to tech giant Cisco, according to Forbes estimates. This boosted his wealth to a several hundreds of millions of dollars.
“I strongly believe to build a company, you have to spend a lot of time on it,” he told Forbes in the interview. “Ten years at least.”
Following the selling, Jyoti Bansal wanted to retire.
“I tried to retire,” he said.
"People say, ‘Once I retire, I'm going to do what I enjoy.’ I asked myself, ‘Do I enjoy playing golf all the time or being on the beach all the time?’ I don’t really. I realised why not just go back to what I enjoy, building a company.”
After travelling across countries for nearly half a year, Rajasthan-born Bansal grew tired and figured that he could follow his passion and start more companies.
This resulted in the birth of Harness, an AI-based software delivery platform, that raised $240 million in a funding round recently.
The funding, backed by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Institutional Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures, valued Harness at $5.5 billion, effectively making Bansal a billionaire.
According to Forbes estimates, Jyoti Bansal's net worth now is around $2.3 billion, thanks to an estimated 30% stake in Harness. Much of his wealth also comes from the cash he collected after the sale of his first company.