IIT Madras's Pavan Davuluri takes charge of Microsoft Windows, Surface teams
Microsoft reunites Windows & Surface teams under Pavan Davuluri, boosting stock. The move signals a return to a unified approach for hardware & software, aiming for tighter integration and a more seamless user experience.
Microsoft has made a strategic move by reuniting its Windows and Surface teams under a single leadership, marking a return to a familiar structure within the company's Engineering and Devices organization. This decision comes after a brief separation, during which the Windows team was temporarily aligned with Microsoft's new AI division, as per newswire ANI.