The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List has revealed the top 100 wealthiest people in the country. The youngest person to feature in the list is a 23-year old Shashvat Nakrani who founded the payment app BharatPe in his third year of college. 13 people in the list were born in the 90s and all were self-made.

Shashvat Nakrani co-founded BharatPe payment app in 2018 along with Ashneer Grover. He joined the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in 2015 and co-founded the company when he was in his college third year in 2018.

BharatPe offers merchants a single QR code to accept all payment apps such as PayTm, PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM and 150+ other UPI apps.

Among the 100 richest people, there were 46 founders who were part of 26 unicorns.

Hurun India Rich List is a ranking of individuals with a net worth of ₹1,000 Crore+ and has grown to become the most comprehensive rich list from India. Over the last decade, the list grew from 100 individuals from 10 cities to 1,007 richest Indians, from 76 cities.

The 2021 edition of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List has become more ‘inclusive’. The number of women on the list is 47 this year, up from 5 ten years ago. The youngest ten years ago was 37 and today is 23, indicating the impact of the startup revolution. At the same time, Software & Services is third today, up from fifth spot ten years ago.

Chemicals as a sector was absent ten years ago, but is the second-highest wealth creator this year. Over the last decade, the number of Indian cities in the rich list jumped to 76, up from 10.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.