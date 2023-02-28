Ikea India appoints Elena Pogosova as country commercial manager

New Delhi: Swedish furniture retailer Ikea on Tuesday announced the appointment of Elena Pogosova as the company’s new country commercial manager for the India business.
Pogosova will be part of the country management team at Ikea India and will report to Susanne Pulverer, CEO and CSO, Ikea India. Pogosova will be driving the country’s commercial agenda to develop Ikea’s position in the market, grow the customer base and secure a seamless customer experience, the retailer said in a statement.
“We are on an exciting journey, building a purposeful and profitable brand in this country full of opportunities and challenges. With her competence and leadership, we are confident that she will be a strong contributor to creating the future for IKEA in India. We are all very much looking forward to having her here," said Susanne Pulverer, CEO and CSO, Ikea India.
Pogosova comes with over two decades of experience in the commercial real estate business and was working in the real estate and property management business with American developer Hines, before joining Ikea’s parent company Ingka group in 2010. At Ingka she held various positions including operations, deputy country property manager, country facility manager, regional centre manager for Ingka Centres Russia and market area manager for Ikea Retail Russia. Pogosova is a lawyer by education with a university diploma in international law.
Ikea operates three big format stores in India including those in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru and two city stores in Mumbai. It sells goods online in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Bengaluru. Ikea has been sourcing from India for close to 40 years working with around 65 suppliers, 48,000 direct employees, and 500,000 people in the supply chain in India producing for its stores worldwide.
