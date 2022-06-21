‘Ikea looking at steady and long-term growth’

Besides the two stores in Noida and Gurugram, we are exploring how to meet the customer in the best way in different cities. We are also working on plans which could include even smaller format stores (5,000-10,000 sq. ft or so) in cities, or even service centres. People can visit these and see some samples, and then get support to experience it digitally and order. That’s an opportunity in India. Accessibility has become very important today, and more so for India than some other markets, which has large cities, long commutes and there is a big need for convenience and services. So, we are looking at steady growth, having committed to invest ₹10,500 crore in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}