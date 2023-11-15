‘I’ll be last man standing', says Ashneer Grover amid EOW probe in BharatPe case

BharatPe's embattled co-founder Ashneer Grover, who is being probed for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company on the pretext of recruitment services, posted on social media on November 15 that he would be “the last man standing" after the controversy settles down. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I’ll be last man standing long after ‘BharatPe’ , Sequoia (oh sorry they already wrapped up in India), 2 takke ke anpadh press vaale and ‘Twitter’ judges are gone! Mark my words!! (sic)," Grover said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Grover was expelled as the managing director of BharatPe in March 2022, after being accused by the company's board of extensive misappropriation of funds through his family members.

Earlier in the day, Mint reported that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, citing its investigation, has claimed that Grover and his family members used backdated invoices to siphon off funds. The probe agency also noted that it could not trace many firms to which BharatPe had made vendor payments, as per the report.

Grover, in his social media post, quoted the EOW as saying that the investigation of the case "is at initial stage" and "replies from various authorities are yet to be received and examined".

“Moreover, further course of investigation is in progress on the allegations levelled by the complainant in the present case," he further quoted the investigating body as stating.

The report by this publication, however, also mentioned that the EOW has "strongly opposed" the dismissal of the case as sought by Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover in their petition.

“Keeping in view of gravity of offence and investigation, the petition filed by Ashneer and his wife for the dismissal of the case is strongly opposed and may be dismissed in the interest of justice," the EOW said.

The case is based on the complaint lodged by BharatPe against Grover and his family members last year.

