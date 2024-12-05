Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO since 2011, says he will remain in his role until he feels it's time to depart. In an interview, he shared his deep attachment to the company.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has recently answered the question of how long he plans to continue leading one of the most valuable technology companies in the world. In an interview with Wired, Cook, who became the CEO of Apple in August 2011, said he plans to continue until he feels it is time to leave the company.

Cook was questioned about how long he had seen himself as the CEO. The 64-year-old Apple CEO acknowledged that he has been asked this question often these days.

"I get asked that question now more than I used to," Cook said. Further answering the question, he said, "I love this place, Steven. It's a privilege of a lifetime to be here. And I'll do it until the voice in my head says, "It's time," and then I'll go and focus on what the next chapter looks like," the Apple CEO said.

‘Hard to imagine life without Apple’ However, he mentioned that it would be hard for him to leave Apple as he has been working in the company for almost 26 years.

“But it's hard to imagine life without Apple because my life has been wrapped up in this company since 1998. It's the overwhelming majority of my adult life. And so I love it," Cook said.

Under his term as the CEO, Apple launched several latest products, such as AirPods and Apple Watch.

Cook has been named as the CEO of Apple for the last 13 years. Before this, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Apple, managing the sales and operations of the company across the world including end-to-end management of supply chain, sales activities, and service and support in all markets. He also headed the Macintosh division of Apple.

Before joining Apple, Tim Cook was the Vice President of corporate materials for Compaq. He was also the Chief Operating Officer of the Reseller Division at Intelligent Electronics.

Cook has also worked with IBM for 12 years, where he served as the Director of North American Fulfillment managing the manufacturing and distribution functions for IBM's Personal Computer Company in North and Latin America.