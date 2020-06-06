Impetus to infrastructure spends, STUs will trigger demand: Ashok Leyland

Increased infrastructure spends, impetus to the state transport undertakings or STUs to buy new buses along with an incentive-based vehicle scrappage policy and GST rate cut from 28% to 18% for a temporary period will trigger demand for new vehicles in the domestic market, a senior executive from Ashok Leyland Ltd told Mint.

“Infrastructure spends should be targeted towards each of the 700 plus districts across the country, which would essentially mean investments in rural India. That will yield faster results than the long-gestation projects," said Vipin Sondhi, chief executive officer and managing director at Ashok Leyland. He was talking about the four key measures that can revive demand for commercial vehicles in the domestic market in the near term.

He also said that if state governments give impetus to the STUs to buy new buses, it would generate new demand. “While you may argue that people may avoid public transportation to move around because of the covid-19 scare and social distancing, public transportation will always be important," he said.

Representatives of the automotive industry including the lobby body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam has already been requesting the government to introduce a vehicle scrappage policy to incentivize people with old vehicles to replace them with new ones, along with a temporary GST rate cut from 28% to 18% to reduce the cost of ownership of new vehicles.

Vehicle categories such as entry-level passenger cars with petrol or diesel engines of upto 1.2 liter, commercial vehicles including three-wheelers and mopeds and two-wheelers upto 350cc are subjected to 28% GST rate. Meanwhile, a GST rate of only 5% is levied on the electric vehicles (EVs) in order to boost adoption.

“This will further drive demand and these can all be done," Sondhi told this publication referring to the four measures he cited.

He, however, refused to speak on the time market may take to recover. “Commercial vehicles will move once the economy starts moving," he said adding that every sub-segment such as light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and intermediate commercial vehicles (ICVs) and even the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) will follow their own trajectory of demand.

Industry stakeholders have been lately betting on the LCVs and small commercial vehicle (SCV) categories to drive demand on their utility as the last mile delivery vehicles.

