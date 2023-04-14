Impossible not to be optimistic about India’s future: Marriott International8 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 07:00 PM IST
- When we think about the secondary and tertiary market opportunities across India, we've got a very long, very compelling runway in front of us
NEW DELHI: The world's largest hospitality company, Marriott International Inc.'s biggest acquisition came in 2016 when it acquired Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide. The company paid a sizable $13.6 billion and Anthony Capuano, president and CEO of the firm, was instrumental in that deal. Today, Capuano said India is one of the most compelling sub-market recoveries he has seen at the company level since the pandemic recovery began and it is its top four markets globally. Talking to Mint, he said the company is expecting India to be its third-largest market in the next few years with a target of 250 hotels. It currently has 140 hotels in India and 150 hotels in South Asia across 16 brands. Edited excerpts:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×