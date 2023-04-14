Impossible not to be optimistic about India’s future: Marriott International

I am pleased with our pace of progress here and it is our fourth largest market and as I fly out tonight, the team will be putting their heads together to figure out how to make it our third biggest market in the world. We've got 140 hotels opened in India and another close to 70 in the pipeline. If you were to take that-- our aspiration -- that by 2025 between open and pipeline, we will have 250 hotels. I had the good fortune to spend almost an hour with your Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. I left that meeting thinking maybe 250 is also not enough. When we think about the secondary and tertiary market opportunities across India, we've got a very long, very compelling runway in front of us. We've got the largest footprint and there are lots of reasons and resources available to try and extend that leadership position of the country. And that's exactly what we intend to do.