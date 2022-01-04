‘In 2022, IBM will continue to speed up biz growth in India’

We have been investing this year in India, in building development centres that will help contribute to the innovation and growth of our software portfolio. We recently announced the launch of IBM India Software Labs in Kochi and Ahmedabad. Similarly, as part of IBM Consulting business, IBM Client Innovation Centre (CIC) specializing in design, software engineering and analytics was launched in Mysuru, and we are looking to hire over 10,000 staff this quarter globally. Recently, we also launched a new facility in Hyderabad dedicated to business process operations consulting. The expansion in these cities will boost the building of skills and digital innovation — providing a strong foundation for the IT/ITeS sector in the respective states. This will also help extending opportunities to talented people beyond the metros in India for the benefit of our clients.

