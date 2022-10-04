‘In 5 years, India to emerge as top luxury watch market’

Apple pulled a PR stunt to say it will take over the Swiss watch industry, but it could never do so because we are talking about emotional items here. We follow trends. For instance, when the crypto craze started five years ago, we created the world’s first crypto wallet watch where people could store money on automatic watches. At the beginning people were hesitant, but now it is the only crypto watch in the luxury segment. It was very successful, and still has a waiting list. Technology is always going to be there. But we need to be more creative to cater to the needs of the new generation.