In a post-covid world, customer trust will be very important: Amit Agarwal

“You earn trust when you do the right thing even when no one is watching you. I think in the post-covid world, customers are going to look for that trust, the trust of safety, the trust of having the items that they need delivered to them, making sure that we hold ourselves to the promises that we make. And if we miss a promise, we make it a very important exercise within the company to try with root cause, find what went wrong, fix that, so that it never happens again. These will be very, very important," said Amit Agarwal, country head, Amazon India in an interview with Mint, as part of the Pivot or Perish series.