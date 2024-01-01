In ad-tech, be agile and pragmatic: says Rob Norman, adviser, Madison Media
Rob Norman has joined Madison World as a strategic adviser, bringing his ad-tech expertise to the Indian integrated communications major. Norman will offer strategic advice on various aspects of the company's digital landscape.
Mumbai: In a dynamic landscape of digital transformation, Madison World, the Indian integrated communications major, has strategically tapped into the expertise of Rob Norman. A luminary of the ad-tech world, who has formerly held key roles, such as global head of digital at GroupM and CEO of GroupM, North America, Norman brings a wealth of experience. Currently holding independent board memberships at several digital-first companies in the US, Norman shares exclusive insights into the challenges of digital transformation and evolving dynamics of the media and advertising industry in this exclusive interview. Edited excerpts.