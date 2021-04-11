In China, it’s good to be rich, but not too rich

Let’s take a look at Pinduoduo’s Huang again. When he was still the chairman, his class B shares — which granted him 10 times the voting rights as class A shares — gave him 80% control in the company. In terms of “beneficial ownership," he had only a 29% stake, because the two share classes have the same economic rights. The 29% stake is what the billionaire rankings look at when they estimate individual net worth. Put another way, if you are an aspiring Chinese unicorn founder on the cusp of a mega-IPO, it pays to have dual-class structure. You get to retain control but minimize the glaring large numbers that will attract Beijing’s eye.