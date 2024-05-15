In LinkedIn debut, Google CEO Sundar Pichai offers sneak peek into Google I/O 2024
Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to the Microsoft-owned professional social networking platform, Linkedin, on the eve of Google’s biggest event of 2024. The tech giant’s annual developer conference will get underway later tonight and Pichai’s first post was regarding that.
While it's common for tech CEOs to be active on social media, they often choose platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts or make announcements. However, it was surprising to see Google CEO Sundar Pichai make his debut on LinkedIn with his first-ever post.