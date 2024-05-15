While it's common for tech CEOs to be active on social media, they often choose platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts or make announcements. However, it was surprising to see Google CEO Sundar Pichai make his debut on LinkedIn with his first-ever post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pichai took to the Microsoft-owned professional social networking platform on the eve of Google’s biggest event of 2024. The tech giant’s annual developer conference was held last night, and Pichai’s first post was regarding that.

He posted on LinkedIn, “For my first-ever LinkedIn post, I thought I’d share a sneak peek of the Shoreline Amphitheatre stage, as we put some finishing touches on our keynote for Google I/O tomorrow. Can’t wait to see those seats filled with developers from around the world who are building the next generation of AI experiences," he said in the post attached with an image of the amphitheatre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tagging a few of his Google’s colleagues, Pichai shed light on what people can expect from the company at I/O 2024. “We'll share how our Gemini models are bringing breakthrough AI capabilities to people through our products, as well as innovation across safety, research, infrastructure…we’re going to talk about it all. Tune in if you can — 10 a.m. PT tomorrow," Pichai further added in the post.

During the Google I/O 2024 conference, meanwhile, Pichai highlighted groundbreaking enhancements in AI technology, focusing particularly on the Gemini AI suite. The event marked the introduction of Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash, alongside teases of upcoming expansions to Gemini Advanced. Project Astra also took the spotlight for its swift response capabilities, demonstrating Gemini AI's impact on media creation across photos, music, and videos.

Another major announcement was the unveiling of Trillium, Google's sixth-generation TPU, which promises substantial performance improvements and is expected to launch later in 2024. Additionally, Google Search received an update featuring new AI-powered overview and video search capabilities, set to debut initially in the US. These innovations underscore Google’s continued commitment to integrating AI technology into everyday user experiences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

