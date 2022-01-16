RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka on Sunday took to microblogging site Twitter to inform that 60% Covid-19 positive cases in Mumbai are of the Delta variant and 40% of the detected cases are Omicron.

Attempting to break a common misunderstanding the businessman said that most people are under the impression that over 90% of the detected cases are of the Omicron variant.

The later detected variant of coronavirus is Omicron, which has been sweeping most Covid cases in the country. This was first detected in SOuth Africa and has been the fuel to the third covid wave in India.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated Omicron as a ‘variant of Concern’.

The Delta variant was responsible for the second wave of coronavirus in India, which saw maximum deaths and hospitalisations. Omicron variant has not yet recorded much hospitalisations.

Goenka cited the findings to a laboratory that does S gene drop test and urged people to ‘Beware and stay safe’.

“As per a laboratory who do S gene drop off tests tell me that, as per their records, in Mumbai 60% of the cases are still Delta and 40% are Omicron. Most people are thinking Omicron is over 90%. And that explains the high deaths. Beware and stay safe!" read the businessman's tweet.

The RPG group chairperson also highlighted the increasing number of Covid related deaths in the country in his tweet.

As many as 7,895 new Covid-19 cases cases and 11 deaths were reported in Mumbai in a span of 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The Maximum City has 60,371 active Covid-19 cases.

As many as 41,327 new Covid cases and 29 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today, which is a decline from 42,462 Covid cases reported on Saturday. With this, the active caseload stands at 2,65,346, the state health department data shows.

