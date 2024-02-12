In the age of AI, this is what Satya Nadella wants you to know
Summary
- In an interview, Satya Nadella underscores the importance of keeping ‘humans in the loop’ in AI-enabled projects, the value of India-specific LLMs and the need to regulate AI
Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Microsoft that has toppled Apple as the most valuable company, believes that India with its robust developer community will be able to compete with any developed country in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) in enterprises. In an interview during his visit to India last week, Nadella, who has completed 10 years as the company’s CEO, underscored the importance of keeping “humans in the loop" in AI-enabled projects, the value of India-specific large language models (LLMs), the need to regulate AI, and the need to create new value from technology to stay ahead. Edited excerpts: