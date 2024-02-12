As for your point about copyright (violations), we believe every country and the world needs to decide how to use the ‘transformation’ part whenever there’s a new transformative technology—eg. deliberate on what is fair use, following which you can use copyright protection. And that’s something which will get litigated and get settled. Meanwhile, whether it’s a developer using GitHub Copilot or a company that is using Microsoft Copilot, we want to indemnify a customer anywhere, so that we do not stop the benefits of technology. The worst mistake we can make is to take some new general-purpose technology and shelve it because of what is something that I think is absolutely solvable.