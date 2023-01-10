‘After working 40 years and 9 months with Amul , I am indebted to 36 lacs farmers of Gujarat’ R S Sodhi took to microblogging site Twitter to inform that he had stepped down as the managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) is the owner of the biggest dairy brand in India, Amul.
Sodhi said he is "very happy" with the federation's decision and refuted some reports which suggested that he has been "sacked" and his office has been "sealed".
"My term as MD ended two years back and I was on extension. I had requested the board to relieve me from this responsibility. The board had told me to wait for some time saying they will relieve me once they find a suitable replacement" Sodhi had told reporters on Monday.
“After working 40 years and 9 months with Amul , I am indebted to 36 lacs farmers of Gujarat for giving me all the love , recognition, fame ,well being and respect. Shall continue to work for benefit of them," Sodhi wrote on Twitter
RS Sodhi was elevated to the top post of Amul in June 2010. He is also the President of the Indian Dairy Association. Sodhi had joined Amul in 1982 and was given a two-year extension earlier.
According to RS Sodhi's LinkedIn profile, he joined Amul as a senior sales officer in 1982. From 2000-2004, he served as its general manager (marketing), and in June 2010, he was elevated as the Managing Director.
Sodhi did his MBA from the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and started his career as a manager with the federation.
Sodhi, who has been associated with the federation for more than four decades, put in his papers soon after the board asked him to relinquish the charge.
At the federation's board meeting held at the premises of AmulFed dairy in Gandhinagar on Monday, it was decided to end the services of Sodhi.
"As per the resolution no.2 of the board meeting, it was proposed to end your service as the federation's MD with immediate effect. Thus, you are hereby directed to relinquish your charge as MD with immediate effect and hand it over to federation COO, Jayenbhai Mehta," according to a communication sent by the board to Sodhi.
Chief operating officer Jayen Mehta has been given "immediate charge" as managing director.
Speaking to the reporters after stepping down, Sodhi exuded confidence that Amul will be the world's number 1 dairy company in the coming times.
"When I joined Amul in March 1982, our turnover was ₹121 crore and about 12 lakh litres milk was produced. Amul is the biggest food company in India based on the values of the founders of the company. This year's turnover would be ₹71-72,000 crore. I was given the post of MD in 2010. Our turnover was about ₹8,000 crore then. I believe this would be the number one dairy company in the world in the coming times," he said.
Sodhi said the Board has accepted his request and relieved him on Tuesday, 10 January. earlier, reports had stated that in a letter, signed by GCMMF chairman Shamal Patel and vice charmian Valam Humbal, the federation decided to end the services of RS Sodhi as Managing Director of the Federation with immediate effect.
