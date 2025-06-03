Indeed CEO Chris Hyams steps down: Here’s one interview question he’s asked 3,000 candidates and what the answers reveal

Indeed CEO Chris Hyams has decided to step down after nearly 15 years at the company. In a LinkedIn post, he shared that helping people find jobs had been the most meaningful work of his life and leaving was a very tough decision.

Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba, who was CEO from 2013 to 2019, returned as the new CEO starting June 2. Chris will stay on as a board advisor until the end of 2025 to help with the transition.

Hyams earlier revealed that he had asked over 3,000 job candidates the same simple question for 15 years: “Do you use iPhone or Android, and why?”

It’s not about right or wrong. it’s about how people make decisions. He uses this as a 15-minute icebreaker to understand the person better.

The answer shows their logic, preferences and personality. Most people say iPhone because of early use or habit. Some talk about favourite apps, helping Hyams see their interests.

He even asks what they’d change about the platform. It’s a creative way to test thinking, not just tech choice.

“You can actually have a really interesting set of conversations around how important it is when you choose a product, that you can get stuck with that thing for a very, very long time,” Hyams told Fortune.

Reaction to Chris Hyams' exit Meanwhile, Chris Hyams’ decision to step down attracted many reactions on LinkedIn.

“As an Indeed user, I’ve seen the impact you've made over the past years—helping countless people find meaningful careers. You've truly elevated the hiring experience for both candidates and recruiters alike,” posted an HR professional.

“You leave a great legacy behind! Wishing you luck on the adventures ahead!” commented a CEO.

Some users thought leaving Hyams could be detrimental to the company: “This is a bad sign for the future of Indeed.”

Unique interview questions Many top CEOs ask unique questions during job interviews to understand a candidate’s thinking and attitude.

Former TripAdvisor CEO Stephen Kaufer asks, “Tell me about a really hard project, and why was it hard?”

He asks the question to check if the person takes responsibility and works well in a team.

“What’s the hardest problem you’ve ever solved at work, and how did you reach a solution?” asks Wisp CEO Monica Cepak.

Gary Shapiro of the Consumer Technology Association asks, “How soon can you start?”

If someone says “immediately” despite having a current job, he sees it as a red flag for loyalty.

StockX CEO Scott Cutler throws in a brain teaser, ““How many degrees separate the minute and hour hands of a clock at 3:15?”