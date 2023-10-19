‘India a vital cloud market for Google besides the US’

New Delhi: Despite accounting for a small share of its global revenues, India is one of the most important markets for Google outside the US, said Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director, Google Cloud India, in an interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on the sidelines of Google For India 2023 in New Delhi, Bedi said the firm’s strategic focus on India is driven by the massive growth opportunities the market represents.

"India has a very large customer base for both Google as well as Google Cloud. Asia is where all the action is, and a lot of growth is happening here—with India, in particular. We are also looking for partnership opportunities to accelerate India's digital transformation journey and infrastructure," Bedi added.

Google made three significant announcements on Thursday for its cloud-based generative artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives for India, including a partnership with the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) for the Bhashini local language repository project. The collaboration marked the launch of a centre of excellence dedicated to “generative AI and language inclusivity",

“Bhashini’s research teams will leverage Google Cloud to use secure data architecture and generative AI application building tools. These tools will help India develop responsible generative AI models that are trained on government datasets and Bhashini’s language translation technology. This combination will be used to speed up citizen services in Indian languages, and develop homegrown generative artificial intelligence technologies. We will also train over one million students and professionals with generative AI skills."

Google's initiative follows union minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveiling a strategy for AI development in India on 13 October, which includes establishing a dataset platform for both government and private sector data repositories, and developing infrastructure for AI tasks on a public-private partnership.

Google’s other key initiatives include a collaboration with the Centre-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), as well as a partnership with startup SignCatch, in which it will use Google’s Vertex AI enterprise generative AI capability to list and bring farm produce directly to retailers. Google’s partnership with Axis My India will also use the generative AI platform for public welfare schemes.

It will also offer government information to a billion users across the country through a two-way chatbot accessible in 13 Indian languages.

This, Bedi said, underlines India's strategic importance for Google, and the role that generative AI will play in private and public sectors going forward.

“For the first time, we’re starting to see AI being deployed at scale, with unit economics making sense. There are a number of key considerations to be made in terms of enterprise technology, the first of which is to not have a company’s data be used in training public models. The second key consideration is security—generative AI applications should be as secure as any other, and all common security practices should become applicable. The third consideration should be around authentication of data, and ensuring accuracy of answers. Finally, costs too have to be in control," he said.

To do this, smaller AI models will eventually take precedence among enterprises. “Take a 750 billion-parameter AI model, versus a 30-40 million parameter model that powers predictive typing on an app like Gmail. The cost of running a small model is significantly different from running a 750 billion parameter model. All of this has to come together for generative AI to be used in a business. No company will pay billions of dollars to just try a technology, for a task that can be done by humans at a fraction of the cost," Bedi added.

In India, Google Cloud is already working with Federal Bank and insurance firm HDFC Ergo to offer their generative AI platform, which is seeing implementation in different scales, Bedi added.

