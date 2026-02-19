From Sam Altman to Mukesh Ambani: List of key speakers on Day 4 of India AI Impact Summit 2026

AI Impact Summit 2026, Day 4: A stellar line-up of global tech and industry leaders is set to take the stage today at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, with names ranging from OpenAI's Sam Altman to Reliance's Mukesh Ambani.

India is hosting the first-of-its-kind AI summit at Bharat Mandapam from 16 to 20 February, drawing massive interest from the general public and dignitaries alike. The five-day summit has attracted tech and industry leaders from as many as 100 countries.

On 18 February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received international delegates and global leaders attending the event, which centres on charting the next phase of artificial intelligence (AI) development. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will speak at the summit tomorrow (Day 5).

The AI Impact Summit highlights India's role in the global AI landscape and has brought together policymakers and leaders to discuss the impact of AI on a global scale.

Here's a list of speakers today at AI Impact Summit 2026: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO, Adobe 4. Vishal Sikka, Founder and CEO, Vianai

5. Bill Gates, Chair, Gates Foundation

6. Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys

7. Dario Amodei, CEO, Anthropic

8. Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro

9. Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI

10. Yann LeCun, Executive Chairman, Advanced Machine Intelligence Labs

11. Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft

12. Demis Hassabis, Co-founder and CEO, Google DeepMind

13. Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture

14. Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer, Meta

15. Roy Jakobs, CEO, Phillips

16. Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO, Kyndryl

17. Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Digital Labs

18. Olivier Blum, Global Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric

19. Arthur Mensch, CEO and Co-founder, Mistral AI

20. Rajesh Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer, FedEx

21. Vinod Khosla, Founder, Khosla Ventures

22. Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks

23. Ravi Kumar, CEO, Cognizant

24. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Tech

25. Cina Lawson, Minister of Public Sector Efficiency & Digital Transformation, Togo

26. Nezar Patria, Vice Minister of Communications and Digital Affairs, Indonesia

27. Amr S. Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Egypt

28. Paula Bogantes Zamora, Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology & Telecommunications, Costa Rica

29. Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, UAE

30. Sriram Krishnan, Senior Policy Advisor for AI, White House

31. Rishi Sunak, Former PM of the United Kingdom

32. Tony Blair, Executive Chairman, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

33. Bejul Somaia, Managing Director at Lightspeed Venture Partners

34. Surya Ganguli, Professor (AI, Neuro, Physics), Stanford University

35. Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and CTO, NXP Semiconductors

36. Amit Zavery, President, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, ServiceNow

All about the AI Impact Summit On 16 February, Modi inaugurated the summit and welcomed the tech leaders. Reports suggest that the summit is likely to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including delegates. The aim of the AI Impact Summit 2026 is to foster partnerships and business opportunities across the global AI ecosystem.

During the five-day summit, over 500 sessions will be conducted, which will feature more than 3,250 speakers and panellists. The summit reflects New Delhi’s vision of promoting AI that is inclusive, responsible, and transformative. The five-day event spans 10 arenas and covers more than 70,000 square metres of exhibition space.