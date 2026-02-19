From Sam Altman to Mukesh Ambani: List of key speakers on Day 4 of India AI Impact Summit 2026

AI Impact Summit 2026, Day 4: A stellar line-up of global tech and industry leaders is set to take the stage today at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, with names ranging from OpenAI's Sam Altman to Reliance's Mukesh Ambani.
India is hosting the first-of-its-kind AI summit at Bharat Mandapam from 16 to 20 February, drawing massive interest from the general public and dignitaries alike. The five-day summit has attracted tech and industry leaders from as many as 100 countries.
On 18 February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received international delegates and global leaders attending the event, which centres on charting the next phase of artificial intelligence (AI) development. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will speak at the summit tomorrow (Day 5).
The AI Impact Summit highlights India's role in the global AI landscape and has brought together policymakers and leaders to discuss the impact of AI on a global scale.
4. Vishal Sikka, Founder and CEO, Vianai
5. Bill Gates, Chair, Gates Foundation
6. Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys
7. Dario Amodei, CEO, Anthropic
8. Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro
9. Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI
10. Yann LeCun, Executive Chairman, Advanced Machine Intelligence Labs
11. Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft
12. Demis Hassabis, Co-founder and CEO, Google DeepMind
13. Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture
14. Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer, Meta
15. Roy Jakobs, CEO, Phillips
16. Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO, Kyndryl
17. Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Digital Labs
18. Olivier Blum, Global Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric
19. Arthur Mensch, CEO and Co-founder, Mistral AI
20. Rajesh Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer, FedEx
21. Vinod Khosla, Founder, Khosla Ventures
22. Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks
23. Ravi Kumar, CEO, Cognizant
24. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Tech
25. Cina Lawson, Minister of Public Sector Efficiency & Digital Transformation, Togo
26. Nezar Patria, Vice Minister of Communications and Digital Affairs, Indonesia
27. Amr S. Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Egypt
28. Paula Bogantes Zamora, Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology & Telecommunications, Costa Rica
29. Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, UAE
30. Sriram Krishnan, Senior Policy Advisor for AI, White House
31. Rishi Sunak, Former PM of the United Kingdom
32. Tony Blair, Executive Chairman, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
33. Bejul Somaia, Managing Director at Lightspeed Venture Partners
34. Surya Ganguli, Professor (AI, Neuro, Physics), Stanford University
35. Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and CTO, NXP Semiconductors
36. Amit Zavery, President, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, ServiceNow
On 16 February, Modi inaugurated the summit and welcomed the tech leaders. Reports suggest that the summit is likely to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including delegates. The aim of the AI Impact Summit 2026 is to foster partnerships and business opportunities across the global AI ecosystem.
During the five-day summit, over 500 sessions will be conducted, which will feature more than 3,250 speakers and panellists. The summit reflects New Delhi’s vision of promoting AI that is inclusive, responsible, and transformative. The five-day event spans 10 arenas and covers more than 70,000 square metres of exhibition space.
The expo is hosting global tech companies, startups, academia, research institutes, union ministries, state governments, and international partners.