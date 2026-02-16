India AI Summit: From Sam Altman to Sundar Pichai — tech CEOs likely to attend major expo in Delhi

All eyes are on the global AI Summit to be held in India from February 16 to February 20. Leaders from across the spheres are expected to participate in the event as the world’s largest companies aim to expand their presence in what is seen as a critical growth market.

Which tech CEOs will attend? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic boss Dario Amodei and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis are all expected to attend, CNBC reported on Sunday.

However, Reuters quoted the company's media agency in India, MSL, as saying in an email that Huang would not be travelling to India due to “unforseen circumstances.” Huang was due to address the media in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Huang was expected to be one of the biggest attractions at the summit.

All about the India AI Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on February 16 at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

The Expo is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem.

In addition, more than 500 sessions featuring over 3,250 speakers and panellists will be conducted during the event.

Over 600 high-potential startups are also set to participate, many of which are building globally relevant and population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings.

The Expo will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and will host global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

Thirteen country pavilions will highlight international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations will be organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors.

the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, will showcase New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the country is unveiling 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to the nation's 22 official languages.