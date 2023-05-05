India at tipping point, says Cook; Apple sets quarterly revenue record with double-digit growth7 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 09:25 PM IST
The top executive completed a whirlwind tour of India last month, opening doors to two of Apple’s first own physical retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi.
New Delhi: In the early hours of Friday India time, Apple announced its earnings for the March quarter, announcing a 3% annualized revenue drop to $94.8 billion. However, the company beat Wall Street estimates, while also registering a record March quarter revenue in India. Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple, said in a post-earnings analyst call that the company’s India revenue registered a double-digit growth — adding further that the company’s India business is “at a tipping point."
