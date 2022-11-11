‘India could soon be a $200 bn M&A market’

Funding for new-age technology companies is going through a flux. They are confronting questions like: will IPOs happen? Will funding happen? I don’t think IPOs will happen in a hurry. That cycle will take a while to come back. The theme of growth that we saw 2-3 years ago is now moving to growth and profitability. People are focussing on unit economics. People want to see how the business model will survive shocks. I do see M&A as an important theme for this group of companies.