India Govt summons Air India CEO Campbell Wilson over Phuket-Delhi flight altitude loss that injured 17

Air India's outgoing CEO, Campbell Wilson, has reportedly been summoned by the Indian government over the Delhi-Phuket flight incident that left 17 passengers injured, Reuters reported, citing officials in the know.

India's Civil Aviation Ministry took cognisance of the Delhi-Phuket Air India flight that suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude last week.

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The probe into the flight comes as "confirmatory" psychoactive drug test results are awaited for the chief pilot.

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight loses 300 feet The Airbus A320 was flying from Phuket, Thailand, to New Delhi when it dropped approximately 300 feet, or 91 metres, before stabilising and continuing its journey.

The aircraft eventually landed safely in the Indian capital. However, eight passengers and four cabin crew members were taken to hospitals following the incident.

Air India said after the flight landed that it had "experienced a sudden loss of altitude". The airline added that it was "fully cooperating with the investigation, and the aircraft manufacturer has also been notified".

The Civil Aviation Ministry subsequently classified the incident as a serious occurrence. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the flight.

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Airbus experts to assist India’s aviation investigation Airbus is sending experts to New Delhi to assist investigators examining the incident, the aircraft manufacturer said.

The involvement of Airbus comes as investigators examine why the A320 experienced the sudden altitude loss and whether any technical or operational factors contributed to the episode.

The investigation is also examining the results of mandatory psychoactive substance screening conducted on the two pilots after the aircraft landed.

Air India remains under scanner The Phuket-New Delhi incident comes at a difficult time for Air India, which has faced a series of operational and reputational challenges as it works through a major turnaround.

The airline has also been affected by disruptions linked to the continuing conflict in the Middle East, which have caused difficulties for international aviation operations.

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Air India’s most serious setback came in June 2025, when Flight 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner travelling to London, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. The accident killed all but one of the 242 people aboard the aircraft, along with 19 people on the ground.

Air India appoints new chief executive The government’s reported summons comes as Wilson prepares to leave his position as Air India’s chief executive.

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