‘India has adopted latest and best tech ahead of others’

The Indian market has adopted the latest and best technologies earlier than others. The costs for data consumption in India are a big driver for mobile technology and mobile adoption as well, while the innovation that happens because of the startup world also spawns a great deal of technology adoption. The constraint is that the market is fairly cost-competitive. You are by definition building technology, which is built on frugalness but should work for a larger scale. For example, we are able to build a technology for the local market here, harden it, and because it works well in India, we can test its validity and then it works effortlessly in other markets.