India has an appetite for quantum tech

We launched Leap in October 2018, but provided access to users in India in 2020. With over 25,000 users, India is the third-highest country in terms of LEAP sign-ups since the launch. The number of people accessing quantum computers in the cloud through Leap from India has increased by 58% since January 2021. India is a leading country in terms of software development expertise. It has an appetite for advanced technologies, and Leap is all about providing people with access so that they can learn the technology, the programming models, and how to formulate problems for the system. We’ve provided open-source examples to allow them to do it. We want to follow the lead of the users there in terms of their ability to show progress with practical applications and building enterprise solutions.