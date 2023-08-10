‘India has moved from a savings economy to a spending economy & this is visible in travel’3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 04:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Travel expenses of Indians have surged by 15-20% this year compared to pre-pandemic figures of 2019. Despite the rise in costs, the nation's travelers remain undeterred. The year 2023 is shaping up as an unusual year for travel, with elevated fares likely influenced by major events such as the G20 summit, the forthcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and other marquee events.