‘India has one of the most sophisticated energy transmission systems’

The backbones of the smart grid are the software that is used to orchestrate the grid—to manage distribution, controls, monitoring, and the data from grid. All the factors help you operate (more efficiently). Having more data, information, and visibility will open new opportunities. That is why AI and ML are critical. For example, to operate the grid, the better we can forecast the generation and demand to situate the storms, the better we can prepare. What we are collecting a lot of data to predict what photovoltaic will produce, how demand will behave, etc. This is where combining imaging, deep learning, and other AI techniques is beneficial to make predictions about (things like) distributed energy resource management and wind demand forecasting. The second is asset performance management. We are adding sensors in every equipment that goes into the grid. Accessing data from these sensors allows us to be more effective on how we do more predictive maintenance rather than time-based one.

