India has potential to become AI capital in the world: Tata Sons' Chandrasekaran

India can become the artificial intelligence (AI) capital of the world because of the talent pool and complex problems that it has, said Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. "India clearly has the potential to become the AI capital of the world. The reason I say this is not just because I am here in India and I love India and so on. We are in a sweet spot where we have talent and a kind of complexity that only AI can solve," Chandrasekaran said while speaking at RAISE Summit. A policy framework for the technology can accelerate development, he further added.

"For the coming decade to be India's decade, to my mind there are two challenges. On the one hand, solving the access challenge to make every service like healthcare, education available to every citizen irrespective of the place where they live..." Chandrasekaran said. The other challenge is to provide meaningful and productive futuristic jobs for the vast population of India, he added.

"For the coming decade to be India's decade, to my mind there are two challenges. On the one hand, solving the access challenge to make every service like healthcare, education available to every citizen irrespective of the place where they live..." Chandrasekaran said. The other challenge is to provide meaningful and productive futuristic jobs for the vast population of India, he added.

"Solving for data governance, specifically what should be the global standard for data residency — localisation, privacy and security — are very important steps for our long term success. I think developing a policy framework will accelerate development of AI and AI based solutions in a significant way," Chandrasekaran said.

AI and AI-based solution should be used for the common man instead of centering around software professionals and data scientists and other white collar workers. "This means our vision should not be centered around software professionals and data scientists and other white collar workers. But our vision should include farmers, truck drivers, shopkeepers, teachers and everyone else," Chandrasekaran explained.

The government is looking to use AI for various applications including resolving language barriers that people of the country face while communicating, enhancing agriculture productivity, among others.

Chandrasekaran said, "As the world's largest democracy and as a place where data is getting created at such a high volume and where there are many problems, all of which can be solved through AI, I really think India should seize the opportunity to lead this globally. We should not lose the momentum, but we should quickly get into execution."