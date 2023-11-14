India Inc boardrooms have a mixed report card on diversity

What does a typical Indian boardroom look like? While there are hues of diversity, it is mainly a grey-haired club where men still call the shots despite women gaining ground in boards. A Mint analysis of data of Nifty 500 firms sourced from primeinfobase.com showed close to half of the members of this coveted club are aged above 60 years, and millennials occupy just a minuscule 1.2% seats. Besides, the board composition remains heavily skewed towards non-executive directors, suggests data for the last five years. Additionally, in terms of gender diversity across firms of varied ownerships, multinationals lead ahead with the highest share of women directors. Mint explores further.